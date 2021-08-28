Jim Rooney: Hundreds bid Banchory hotel boss a final farewell

For four decades, James Rooney has served the people of Banchory, and the town’s holidaymakers alike.

As the proprietor of some of the area’s best-loved hotels and bars, it is no surprise then that news of Jim’s death – aged just 68 – sent shockwaves throughout the town.

When his funeral cortege drove past the Stag Hotel, owned and operated by Jim and wife Kathleen, hundreds of people lined the streets to applaud.

Today we look back at his life and pay tribute to a man who typified everything that’s good about North-east hospitality.

One of seven

Born on Christmas Eve 1952, to coal miner Hugh Rooney and his hotel worker wife, Janet, Jim was part of a large West Lothian family.

Raised in Bo’ness he and his siblings – Hugh, Jane, Bob, Susan, Debbie and Chick (deceased), went to the village primary school before moving on to Bathgate’s St Mary’s Academy.

But it would be choosing to work over further study that would really change Jim’s life.

He didn’t know it then but the love of his life – Kathleen Archibald from Banchory – would be the head receptionist at the same establishment where he would train as restaurant manager.

Love in the shadow of the Forth Road Bridge

Not too far from where he grew up, but a long way for Kathleen, Jim took on a job at the Forth Bridges Motel.

Nestled next to the two great structures, the pair would get to know each other during the long shifts required in the hospitality trade.

Kathleen said: “Jim was always confident, and always quick witted so I had mistaken that for a bit of arrogance at the beginning. But when I got to know him that was it. There was no fancy proposal or huge romantic love story. I just found the person I knew I wanted be with.”

They married on June 4, 1976 in St Columba’s RC Church in Banchory.

A life – together – in hospitality

The motel – which later became known as South Queensferry Hotel in the 1990s – may have been a training ground for the couple but it would be a move back to Kathleen’s Aberdeenshire home that would see Jim do what he loved best – run hotels.

As newlyweds their first home was in Westhill Inn where they were both worked.

They also mastered their trade in some of Aberdeen’s most well known pubs and hotels including the Royal Darroch, Earl’s Court Hotel and Kirkhall Lodge before finally buying Banchory’s Kerloch Hotel when their only son, Scott, was one.

But Jim never let his lack of university credentials stand in the way.

Kathleen said: “A strategic cough was the way he’d get round some of the more awkward questions. When asked where he went to uni he’d say ‘naewhere’ muffled by a well-timed cough leaving everyone thinking he’d said ‘Napier!’

Banchory Boys FC

Although not from the area, Jim loved his life in Banchory.

Jim managed Scott’s childhood football team, Banchory Boys Club, and after 13 years in the Kerloch the couple bought Parker’s Bar and Nightclub.

Scott, 39, who lives and works in Vienna, said: “My dad was brilliantly supportive if at times a little acid tongued. He definitely took coaching even primary kids seriously.

“Calls like ‘I’ve seen milk turn faster’ were maybe the milder ones, but I loved having my dad there.

“I was too young to appreciate having parents who owned a night club but It’s been lovely being home during lockdown to be with them.”

The Stag Hotel

Developing his love of darts – not to mention a passion for singing That’s Amore on the Karaoke – after five years in charge of the club an opportunity to sell up saw them take a six month break before getting the keys to The Stag, where they have been for the last 19 years.

Jim was also a keen member of Banchory Golf Club enjoying annual trips to the south of Spain with his golfing friends.

A Celtic fan – who loved to banter with his Rangers-fan regulars, he passed away last month after a short illness.

Kathleen added: “He was fun loving, sharp witted… he had a great sense of humour and even talking about this is difficult. Such a huge loss for us but also for Banchory – a place he made his home and loved for the last 40 years.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.