Treasure islands: Why everyone needs a display cabinet

When archaeologists investigated the Neolithic settlement at Skara Brae in Orkney, they discovered dwellings with stone-built pieces of furniture including beds, hearths, cupboards and seats.

A number of the homes featured a curious structure made up of crude shelving and alcoves and it has been established by academics that this was a storage unit of sorts.

However, it is not only the existence of this stone dresser, but its location within the home that offers a fascinating insight into the lifestyle of these early inhabitants.

Each dresser stands against the wall opposite the door, so it would be the first thing anyone entering the dwelling would see, especially as it would be illuminated by light from the open doorway. Its proximity to the hearth would also mean that its contents would be lit by the flickering firelight.

It seems clear then, that the dresser and its contents are not merely practical, but decorative, perhaps even symbolic of the owner’s status.

So, turns out that as far back as 3180 BC homeowners liked to put their most precious treasures on display – and here we thought china cabinets were a 1970s thing.

While a display cabinet may not be top of the modern day shopping list, it is arguably a home essential. Everyone has some cherished knickknacks and ornaments that need a home and putting them on display instead of encased in bubble wrap under the bed just makes sense.

Go for a new display cabinet or track down a pre-loved piece and give it a gorgeous makeover to bring it into the 21st Century.