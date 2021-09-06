Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Treasure islands: Why everyone needs a display cabinet

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Bespoke china cabinet, £350, from a selection by Flock.HOME.
When archaeologists investigated the Neolithic settlement at Skara Brae in Orkney, they discovered dwellings with stone-built pieces of furniture including beds, hearths, cupboards and seats.

A number of the homes featured a curious structure made up of crude shelving and alcoves and it has been established by academics that this was a storage unit of sorts.

However, it is not only the existence of this stone dresser, but its location within the home that offers a fascinating insight into the lifestyle of these early inhabitants.

Each dresser stands against the wall opposite the door, so it would be the first thing anyone entering the dwelling would see, especially as it would be illuminated by light from the open doorway. Its proximity to the hearth would also mean that its contents would be lit by the flickering firelight.

It seems clear then, that the dresser and its contents are not merely practical, but decorative, perhaps even symbolic of the owner’s status.

So, turns out that as far back as 3180 BC homeowners liked to put their most precious treasures on display – and here we thought china cabinets were a 1970s thing.

While a display cabinet may not be top of the modern day shopping list, it is arguably a home essential. Everyone has some cherished knickknacks and ornaments that need a home and putting them on display instead of encased in bubble wrap under the bed just makes sense.

Go for a new display cabinet or track down a pre-loved piece and give it a gorgeous makeover to bring it into the 21st Century.

