Quilty pleasures: How padded jackets can be functional and fabulous

Finding the perfect mix of function and fashion is difficult if not impossible, especially at this time of year between summer and autumn… in Scotland.

Usually a compromise has to be made somewhere.

A longline wool coat may look gorgeous but could lose points on technical grounds if the weather does its worst.

Meanwhile anoraks and raincoats tend to make up for in function what they lose in elegance.

For a long time, it seemed that the greater a coat’s ability to shield you from the elements the less attractive it was – and then Ariana Grande went on a break-up shopping spree in NYC.

Ari came tottering out of Chanel, loaded down with bags and swaddled in a padded jacket at least three times too big for her.

She was credited with blazing a fashion trail with everyone forgetting that Rihanna had been rocking the marshmallow look for years.

More recently Heidi Klum has been donning a gigantic puffer over an evening gown for the outdoor scenes in TV’s Making The Cut.

It’s a look that says: “I’m not really wearing this, my assistant just threw it over me and I still look fabulous.”

Proof that, it’s not what coat you wear, it’s how you wear it – and size matters.