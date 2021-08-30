Filming of new Disney+ drama production takes place in Aberdeenshire

With a range of TV hit shows such as Peaky Blinders and The Crown having previously chosen the north-east to film scenes, the area has certainly proven to be a hotspot for major productions.

Disney has become the latest company to set crews on the grounds of Aberdeenshire for the filming of their new series, titled The Wedding Season.

Lorries, white screens and film crew trucks were spotted around the harbour in Johnshaven on Monday as filming for the drama production kicked off at around 8am.

Billed as a rom-com action-adventure story, this will be Disney’s next UK scripted series, which hails from The Salisbury Poisonings producer Dancing Ledge Productions and Emily In Paris outfit Jax Media.

Residents in the Aberdeenshire town received a letter last week to notify them that cast and crews will be arriving on August 30 to shoot for a day on New Street just outside of the Post Office.

However, local residents shared that filming was also taking place in the Johnshaven Stores on Sunday before taking the production out on the road.

The letter from the locations team of the show said they have been liaising with Aberdeenshire Council and Kincardine and Mearns Roads to put traffic diversions in place to ensure the safety of their crew.

It said: “Dancing Ledge Productions are planning to film scenes from their current drama production entitled The Wedding Season, for one day in Johnshaven on Monday, August 30, from the hours of 08.00-18.00rs.

“Our main location will be on New Street just outside of the Post Office, which will be closed for the day.

“With the assistance of Kincardine and Mearns Roads along with Aberdeenshire Council Roads Dept. we will have diversions for motorists on the day along with the controlled Stop and Release of traffic.

“This is principally for the safety of the crew as we film on the road.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

When can we see The Wedding Season?

The Wedding Season is the latest project announced by Disney+ in a slate of UK scripted series, which are expected to hit all home screens in the next three years.

The drama production, which is to be shown on the on-demand streaming service in spring next year, is penned by the breakout writer behind BBC Studios’ upcoming self-commissioned, short-form scripted series Cheaters, Oliver Lyttelton.

Lyttelton’s short film The Listener premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2015 and was longlisted for best short at the 2016 BAFTA Film Awards. He also has a number of other projects in development with Clerkenwell.