Horse riding charity issues desperate plea for volunteers to secure its future

A horse riding charity that helps people with additional support needs get into the saddle has made a desperate plea for volunteers.

The Buchan branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has been providing riding and carriage driving opportunities to adults and children for nearly 40 years.

But sessions were forced to stop 18 months ago due to Covid, and over that time the group of volunteers who keep the group running has depleted.

Now the branch is facing imminent closure unless new helpers come forward.

An AGM will be held on September 21 at Auchnagatt Village Hall at 7pm in an attempt bring together new office bearers and trustees.

Volunteers provide practical support during the riding sessions.

A little bit of knowledge about horses would be advantageous, but the group is looking for people who can also help behind-the-scenes with administrative work such as record-keeping, liaising with schools and adult resource centres or grant applications.

A spokeswoman said: “The success of the activity is entirely dependent on input and support from volunteers. Riders’ parents, families, teachers and carers all recognise the benefits of riding as a form of regular exercise.

“We hope for a good turnout at the AGM on September 21. Please help to ensure the future of Buchan RDA so that it can go from strength to strength.”

Nationally, the RDA has been providing opportunities for people with additional support needs for more than 50 years.

Buchan RDA is based at Ladymire Equestrian Centre, near Ellon. Members have access to a purpose-built indoor school and there are facilities for hacking out in good weather. Sessions run during term-time only.

To find out more about the group e-mail buchanrda@outlook.com or call Juliette Norcott on 07890 582596 or 01224 708873.