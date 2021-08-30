At least two more confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Ellon Academy as more await PCR results

An Aberdeenshire school has told parents that two more pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 after a positive case was identified last week.

It means in total there has been at least three positive cases at Ellon Academy since the beginning of term after a similar letter was sent to parents last week.

In the latest letter, addressed August 30, parents and carers of S2 and S6 pupils at Ellon Academy were advised them that two children within the year groups had tested positive.

The information released by the school on Monday morning read that “a small number of pupils” were also awaiting PCR test results.

It went on to remind parents and carers of the need to self-isolate if identified as a close contact of one of the pupils.

However, school staff also said that unless pinged by Test and Trace, their child could return to school as long as they remain well.

The letter read: “Dear parents and carers.

“This letter is to advise that we have been made aware of two further confirmed cases of Covid-19 associated with Ellon Academy (S2 and S6) and a small number of pupils are awaiting the results of PCR tests.

“The school has multiple mitigation measures in place, including regular testing of staff to limit the onward transmission of Covid-19 in the school setting.

“National policy has changed and we are now prioritising contact tracing so that we identify confirmed close contacts in accordance with the revised guidance.

“These contacts have been called and provided with advice on testing and self-isolation.

“If you have been advised by Test and Protect that you have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, please follow the guidance they have provided.

“There is no requirement for you or your child to self-isolate unless you have been advised to do so by Test & Protect.

“Any further cases of Covid-19 will be followed up along with their close contacts by NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team along with Test & Protect and provided with appropriate testing and self-isolation advice.

“The school remains open in line with Scottish Government guidelines and any further updates will be communicated to the school community.

“If your child has not been advised to isolate then they can return to school as long as they remain well.

“It remains the case that everyone should stay at home and arrange a PCR test should they develop symptoms of a new continuous cough and/or high temperature and/or a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell.”