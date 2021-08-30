News / Aberdeenshire Fraserburgh lifeboat responds to mayday call from stranded vessel By Michelle Henderson August 30, 2021, 9:15 pm Fraserburgh lifeboat assisted the stranded vessel safely back to harbour after it became stranded near Fraserburgh. A stranded crewman has been towed safely back to shore after his vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh lifeboat was called to Pennan head around 5.30pm following reports a vessel had become stranded. One person was onboard the vessel when it got into difficulty on the coastline. Rescuers escorted the vessel safely back to harbour, arriving around 8.50pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lifeboats respond to mayday call from yacht that hit rocks near Skye Watch as heroic lifeboat crews and volunteers rescue sailors from upturned catamaran Two people rescued from the sea after catamaran capsizes at Cruden Bay Kyle RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew attend two groundings near Applecross and at Duirinish