Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Wide load movement causes delays across north-east from Peterhead to Tain

By Lauren Robertson
August 31, 2021, 1:17 pm
A wide load is being moved from Peterhead to Tain today.
Drivers in the north-east are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys today as a wide load movement may cause delays.

An abnormal load is being moved from Peterhead this afternoon.

It will be driven along the A90 Edinburgh to Fraserburgh road to Craibstone before moving onto the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Once reaching the Raigmore roundabout in Inverness, it will continue north on the A9 Falkirk to Thurso road to Nigg roundabout.

From there it will continue on to Nigg.

The load will be escorted by police for the entirety of its journey.

Since the load may slow traffic on roads across the area, drivers are being advised to plan for a longer journey time than usual. 

