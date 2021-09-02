Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
Man injured in apparent road rage incident in Stonehaven

By Ellie Milne
September 2, 2021, 8:03 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 8:29 am
Police are appealing for infromation after a man was assaulted in Stonehaven

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Stonehaven in an apparent road rage incident.

The drivers of a Ford Focus and a Scania lorry were involved in an altercation at the roundabout junction between the A90 and the AWPR at Stonehaven.

The incident happened at around 6.10 am on Monday.

A 57-year-old man attended hospital for treatment and was later released.

Constable Rachel Clunes said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed an altercation between the drivers of a Ford Focus and a blue Scania lorry to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage or any other information which they believe may assist us, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2481 of August 30 or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

