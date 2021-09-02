Man injured in apparent road rage incident in Stonehaven

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Stonehaven in an apparent road rage incident.

The drivers of a Ford Focus and a Scania lorry were involved in an altercation at the roundabout junction between the A90 and the AWPR at Stonehaven.

The incident happened at around 6.10 am on Monday.

A 57-year-old man attended hospital for treatment and was later released.

Constable Rachel Clunes said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed an altercation between the drivers of a Ford Focus and a blue Scania lorry to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage or any other information which they believe may assist us, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2481 of August 30 or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

