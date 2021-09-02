Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Saddle up’ as Chapelton bike ride to take place to fundraise for north-east charity

By Ross Hempseed
September 2, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: September 2, 2021, 2:54 pm

It might still be a while until the Tour of Britain arrives in the north-east, but roads around the region will still be packed with cyclists this weekend.

The Chapelton Bike Ride will return on Sunday, with nearly 90 cyclists ready to pedal in aid of North East Sensory Services (Ness).

Individuals, groups and families will take part in the event, choosing either to cycle 46 miles or 12 miles around Aberdeenshire.

Money raised from the event will go directly towards Ness, which is one of Aberdeen’s oldest charities and supports around 6,500 people.

📌Just a reminder to sign up for this Sunday's Chapelton Bike Ride before Friday at 1pm as registrations on the day will…

Posted by Chapelton Bike Ride on Thursday, 2 September 2021

Lynn Batham, community fundraising coordinator with Ness, said: “We are extremely grateful to the businesses who have sponsored and everyone who is participating in this fantastic event.

“Donations raised from fundraising events like these help make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of blind and deaf people across the north east of Scotland.

“We want to make sure anyone in the north-east with a sensory impairment is given all the support they need to live as independently as possible and participate normally in society.

“By our supporters sponsoring and taking part in fundraising events like this enables us to do exactly that.”

To register for the event, visit www.chapeltonbikeride.co.uk or register on the day at The Hut on Liddell Place, Chapelton from 9.30am at an extra cost of £5 per person.

