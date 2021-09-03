Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dangerous driver stopped by police on A90 tests positive for cocaine

By Kirstin Tait
September 3, 2021, 7:52 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 8:04 pm
A dangerous driver on the A90 Ellon to Blackdog road returned a positive cocaine test. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Police say a dangerous driver on the A90 Ellon to Blackdog road has returned a positive cocaine test.

Officers traced the driver following reports of dangerous driving along the A90 on Thursday.

And after submitting a drug test, police say driver tested positive for cocaine.

The driver’s blood will now be submitted for further analysis.

Police checking vehicles on the A90. Picture by  Heather Fowlie.

It comes as the force vowed to get tough on drug drivers as part of a new national campaign.

During August, officers said patrols would be stepped up while the summer drink and drug drive campaign in early July meant more than 150 related offences were reported.

Out of the 156 offences, 66 related to drink driving, 41 related to driving a vehicle with a drug over the prescribed limit while another 17 related to driving while unfit to do so due to being under the influence.

A further 32 drivers were reported for refusing to provide a sample.

Speaking at the time, Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “We have sadly seen time and again that people are willing to risk driving under the influence, or over the limit of drugs, and it is simply unacceptable.

“Roadside drug testing has been in place for almost two years, and road policing officers are detecting drug driving offences far too regularly.

“Drug, or drink, driving can and does have fatal consequences which should be enough of a deterrent.

“If convicted of such an offence, you could go to jail, lose your job and your driving licence and be given a fine.

“If you have concerns someone may be drug driving, please call us so we can take action.”

