News / Aberdeenshire Investigation launched after bed and toilet vandalised in Aboyne By David Mackay September 4, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: September 4, 2021, 5:14 pm Vandalism has been reported in Aboyne. Photo: Shutterstock An investigation has been launched following reports of vandalism in Aboyne. Damage has been caused to a bed and a portable toilet that had been in the village Green. The fire damage was reported to police after being discovered on Friday morning. It is understood the debris has since been cleared by Aberdeenshire Council. Officers are now investigating the incident. A police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating reported damage to a bed and portable toilet from the Charlestown Road and Bellwood Road areas of Aboyne on Friday. "Inquiries remain ongoing."