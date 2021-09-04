Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alternative Braemer Gathering: Hundreds attend scaled-back spectacle of tradition and colour

By David Mackay
September 4, 2021, 6:33 pm Updated: September 4, 2021, 6:48 pm
Crowds were treated to the spectacle of the Lonach Pipe Band. Photo: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nearly 1,000 people have turned out to celebrate a Braemar Gathering with a difference.

Due to coronavirus, the traditional Deeside event which celebrates the best of Scottish culture is not able to be held.

So, organisers instead put together a Braemar Gathering Alternative filled with the usual sounds of pipes and flair of dancers.

‘Crowds did not want to leave’

Normally more than 10,000 spectators, including the Queen, descend on the games park for the spectacle.

While the traditional display of Highland athletics was not able to go ahead, the crowd of about 600 people were still able to enjoy the stirring sight and sound of Lonach Pipe Band marching to the field.

Crowds were treated to the spectacle of the Lonach Pipe Band. Photo: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Dancers joined the parade of colour, which passed the Duke of Rothesay Games Pavilion.

And while a programme of races was organised for locals to take part in – the popularity of the event persuaded many to stay beyond the finishing time.

David Geddes, Braemar Gathering president, said: “It was a good day, we were lucky with the weather.

“It was a lovely happy and relaxed atmosphere and the kids could run around and play, which was nice. Everyone seemed to enjoy the races, they even stayed behind to create their own.

“The crowds certainly reacted well to what we put on. The big hope is we can get back to some sort of normal next year, whatever that is.”

Special exhibition to celebrate Gathering’s heritage

This year’s alternative Braemar Gathering will continue until the end of October with a special exhibition in the Games Pavilion.

Included is a special waxwork model of Queen Victoria, which is on loan to the event from the Fife Arms Hotel.

The monarch was a strong supporter of the event, having attended her first in 1848.

And brooch awarded as a prize by Queen Victoria at that event more than 160 years ago is also included as part of the heritage exhibition, which is open at weekends and on occasion during the week when volunteers allow.

Next year’s Braemar Gathering has been scheduled for Saturday, September 3

