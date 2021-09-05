Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cyclists in the saddle for Chapelton Bike Ride in support of charity North East Sensory Services

By Ross Hempseed
September 5, 2021, 3:18 pm Updated: September 5, 2021, 3:24 pm
Cyclists pushed themselves to the limit to support North East Sensory Services. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media
Cyclists gathered in Chapelton of Elsick on Sunday for the annual bike ride to raise funds for North East Sensory Services (Ness).

The event was split into two races with 79 experienced riders and teams starting early to complete the challenging 46-mile cycle through the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The second race featured families and young children on their bikes and was a much more manageable 12 miles.

Some of the 67 riders taking part in the second race were able to complete to route in just over 30 minutes.

The weather contributed to the positive atmosphere present at the event as families and loved-ones gathered to cheer on the participants.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s event had to be held virtually and many cyclists missed out on the collective support from the in-person crowds.

Event has raised £30,000 for Ness

Community fundraising co-ordinator for Ness, Lynn Batham, said: “The positive atmosphere is really lovely to see. To have this first event under our belt despite having a very tough year with the pandemic is important.

“We have families gathering together in support of the riders and even little kids on their bikes taking up the challenge all for a good cause.

“It is great to see a healthy number of people turning out even though we have had to restrict some of the additional entertainment that we have had in previous years.

The weather made it a day for the family as people turned out to cheer on friends and relatives.

“This was to help keep track of who was participating and coming to the event given the current situation.”

“The money raised from this event is going towards the added value services that Ness provides.

“These services are there to help and support those with sensory issues and hearing impairments achieve a decent level of independent living so we are very grateful for everyone’s involvement with the bike ride.”

