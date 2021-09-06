Plans lodged for Morrisons store to be built near Stonehaven

United and Quattro target Q4 completion of North Sea sale United Oil and Gas and newcomer Quattro Energy have entered a binding sale and purchase agreement for two licences in the Central North Sea.

Cairn Energy updates timeline for North Sea sales, Jaws well pushed to Q4 Cairn Energy has updated its timeline for the £330m sale of its interests in the Catcher and Kraken assets in the North Sea.

India energy firms discuss buying Arctic LNG 2 stake India’s top energy companies, Petronet LNG Ltd. and ONGC Videsh Ltd., are having discussions about buying a stake in Russia’s planned liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG 2, as their government seeks to secure supplies of the cleaner burning fuel.