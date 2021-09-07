Peterhead lifeboat crew feature in BBC series showcasing efforts to rescue 160-tonne fishing boat

A volunteer lifeboat crew from Peterhead will feature in the BBC series Saving Lives at Sea tonight.

The documentary series showcases the life-saving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), airing on BBC Two on Tuesday nights at 8pm.

And this week’s episode features none other than Peterhead RNLI and their efforts to launch in treacherous conditions to rescue a 160-tonne fishing vessel which was seconds away from crashing into the rocks at the Peterhead breakwater.

Filming for the series has taken place over the course of the past year, with each programme providing a unique insight into the lives and work of the charity’s lifesavers who rescue thousands of people and save hundreds of lives around both the coastline and inland waterways every year.

TV show helps drum up support for RNLI crews

The new series features more dramatic real-life rescue footage, accompanied by emotive testimonials from the volunteer crews, lifeguards and the people they rescue and their families.

The drama has been captured on special cameras by lifeboat crews and lifeguards as they welcomed film-makers into their daily routines.

Pat Davidson, coxswain aboard the Peterhead lifeboat during the rescue, says: ‘It’s great to see the work we do on TV like this.

“We’re always grateful for the support we get from the public as we rely on donations to do what we do, so it great that all our supporters now get to see, from the comfort and safety of their own front rooms, exactly how they help us save lives.’