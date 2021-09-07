Letter to students and parents confirms a Covid case at Fyvie Primary School

Families of pupils at Fyvie Primary School have been informed that a positive Covid case has been identified in the School.

The school has informed parents that they have set up multiple mitigation measures to try and halt the spread of the virus.

And, those who have been identified with positive Covid results have been contacted for advice on testing and self-isolation.

The letter received by families today comes just after Scotland recorded more than 7,000 positive cases – the highest it has been in the past week.

NHS Grampian had also recorded over 500 positive Covid-19 tests on Monday.

In her letter, headteacher Anne Craig said: “There is no requirement for you or your child to self-isolate unless you have been advised to do so by Test & Protect.

“Any further cases of Covid-19 will be followed up along with their close contacts by NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team along with Test & Protect and provided with appropriate testing and self-isolation advice.”

The school has announced it will remain open in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

And, any further updates will be communicated to those who attend and work at the Fyvie based school.

Ms Craig added: “If your child has not been advised to isolate, then they can return to school as long as they remain well.

“It remains the case that everyone should stay at home and arrange a PCR test

should they develop symptoms of a new continuous cough and or high temperature

and or a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell.”