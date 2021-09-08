Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeenshire

‘Growing concerns’ for woman reported missing from Laurencekirk

By Lauren Taylor
September 8, 2021, 11:34 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 11:44 am
Elle Mundie is missing from Laurencekirk.
A 66-year-old woman has been reported missing from Laurencekirk.

Ellie Mundie, or Smith, was last seen in Union Square, Aberdeen, on Sunday September 5.

There are growing concerns for her welfare and police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins with fair hair.

Ms Smith was last seen wearing a brown or purple waterproof jacket, black leggings, a yellow t-shirt and was carrying a small leather black handbag.

Anyone who may have seen her or who may have information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number PS-20210907-2733.

