South Africa to pick renewable projects in October South Africa expects to announced winning bids under its Bid Window 5 by the end of October.

Westminster warned overlooking north-east for CCS cluster would be ‘devastating’ Westminster has been urged to give a “cast iron guarantee” that the north-east will be home to one of two promised carbon capture and storage (CCS) clusters.

Endeavor fires up Twin City power Endeavor Energy achiever commercial operations at its Twin City power plant in Ghana at the end of July, it reported.