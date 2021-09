Exxon eyes Guyana growth with further discoveries ExxonMobil has made a discovery at the Pinktail well, on Guyana’s offshore Stabroek Block.

Ardyne lands decommissioning contract for stricken EnQuest fields Ardyne has won an 86-well decommissioning contract in the North Sea, understood to be with operator EnQuest on the Heather and Thistle platforms.

Energy industry entering period of “corporate Darwinism”, says expert “Corporate Darwinism” could come to the fore as the energy industry tries to overcome challenges by finding new and innovative ways of working.