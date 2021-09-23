Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeenshire

Faux fur: How the real thing finally became a fashion no-no

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 5:06 pm
Alice Short Faux Fur Jacket, £85, FatFace.
Hooray for Doris Day. Not afraid to take a stance on something she believed in, she told the New York Times in 1971: “Killing an animal to make a coat is a sin. A woman gains status when she refuses to see anything killed to be put on her back. Then she’s truly beautiful.”

She wasn’t the only one to be years ahead of her time in her opposition to wearing fur, for in the decade that preached love and peace, other celebrities, including Mary Tyler Moore and Angie Dickenson also campaigned against the fur trade.

Animal rights were high on the agenda in 1971 as it was also the year that Paul and Linda McCartney went vegetarian, and the seeds of one of the most successful celebrity brands – Linda McCartney Foods – were sown.

While the anti-fur movement continued to gather ground, it is relatively recently that fur has become an absolute no-no in the fashion world.

The likes of Stella McCartney were never going to condone such a practice, but other designers have been surprising slow to make the move away from fur.

Calvin Klein was among the first when he stopped using fur in 1994, based, he said, on “my own reflections on the humane treatment of animals”.

It was 2018 before the British Fashion Council banned animal fur from every fashion show during London Fashion Week, becoming the first major fashion council to ban animal fur entirely.

Our faux fur favourites:

 

Green midi coat, £79.99, M&Co.
Limited Edition Jane’s Couture Coat, £120, Joe Brown’s.

 

Isabel black gloves, £45, Dune London.

 

Pink Faux Fur Trim Tie Front Cardigan, £23.99, New Look.

 

Dewsbury camel bag, £85, Dune London.

 

Daringly Distinctive Coat, £100, Joe Brown’s.

 

Faux Fur Collar Check Wrap Cover-Up, £35, Monsoon.
Mono Animal Fur Scarf, £28, Oliver Bonas.
Natural Animal Fur Coat, £95, Oliver Bonas.

 

