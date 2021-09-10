Former north-east minister who stole £31,000 forgiven and reinstated

A former Aberdeenshire minister who stole more than £31,000 from a fund for needy pensioners, has been reinstated to a permanent preaching post in the Highlands.

Robert Gall was released from his duties as a minister in 2017, after admitting he had stole the cash and used it to buy a car and pay off debts.

The 62-year-old was charged with theft after stealing a total of £31,463.48 between June 4, 2013, and March 20, 2015, from the Cameron Fund, which was created to help elderly people.

He was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He also received a two-year suspension from any preaching position by the Church of Scotland.

Although he later repaid the cash in full, Rev Gall was banished from his position at Laurencekirk Parish Church and Aberluthnott Parish Church in Marykirk.

However, the Sun reported today that the minister has now been let back in the pulpit after Kirk chiefs forgave his crooked past and offered him a post.

Rev Gall landed a permanent position in Fodderty and Strathpeffer Parish Church in Contin in July, following an advert seeking someone with “integrity” to lead the local community.

A spokesman for the Church of Scotland said Rev Gall had shown “sincere remorse”, saying members of the church are aware of his circumstances.

He told us: “Rev Ronnie Gall was suspended from ministry for a period of two years after receiving a criminal conviction.

“He accepted his guilt and expressed sincere remorse for his wrongdoings.

“He has since returned to parish ministry serving as a locum initially where there was a mentoring process in place and he was encouraged to face issues raised by his past.

“His present congregations are aware of his circumstances.

“Forgiveness and redemption are core tenets of the Gospel and in readmitting Rev Ronnie Gall to the ministry we are putting these principles into practice.”

Last night, Tory MSP Russell Findlay added: “This Christian act of forgiveness is a decision for the church and they must have confidence in him.”

Rev Gall declined to comment when we contacted him.