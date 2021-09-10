Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Three people charged as police recover £3,000 worth of drugs in Fraserburgh

By Michelle Henderson
September 10, 2021, 6:57 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 7:20 pm
Two men and a woman have been charged by police after £3,000 worth of drugs was ceased in Fraserburgh.

Local officers carried out a raid on a property on West Road around 10am this morning.

The search, which was carried out under warrant, led to the recovery of controlled drugs believed to be heroin.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of around £3,000.

Two men, aged 57 and 40 years, and a woman aged 42, have been arrested and charged following the recovery.

They are due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, Fraserburgh CID, said: “The recovery today highlights our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Aberdeenshire area.

“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

