Three people charged as police recover £3,000 worth of drugs in Fraserburgh

Two men and a woman have been charged by police after £3,000 worth of drugs was ceased in Fraserburgh.

Local officers carried out a raid on a property on West Road around 10am this morning.

The search, which was carried out under warrant, led to the recovery of controlled drugs believed to be heroin.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of around £3,000.

Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 10 September 2021

Two men, aged 57 and 40 years, and a woman aged 42, have been arrested and charged following the recovery.

They are due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, Fraserburgh CID, said: “The recovery today highlights our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Aberdeenshire area.

“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”