Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

A96 partially blocked due to a two-vehicle crash near Huntly

By Michelle Henderson
September 12, 2021, 2:13 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 2:51 pm
Police are currently in attendance on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road following a two-vehicle crash.
Police are currently in attendance on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road following a two-vehicle crash.

A two-car crash has partially blocked the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Huntly.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, three miles south of the town, at about 12.45pm.

The eastbound lane of the carriageway near Thomastown remains blocked as crews recover the vehicles and clear debris from the road.

Its understood no-one was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to “approach with care” as lengthy tailbacks were reported in the area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]