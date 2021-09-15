Peterhead care home worker will lead staff on Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk 

A Peterhead care home worker will lead her team members on an Alzheimer Scotland Memory walk this weekend.

Claire Burden will be leading her team of staff on a 12-mile route on the old Buchan and Formartine Railway line.

Hoping to raise funds for the charities mission, which aims to ensure that nobody faces dementia alone.

The activities coordinator said: “We witness on a daily basis the effect that dementia has on our residents and their families, so we are very pleased to be raising money for a charity which funds vital research as well as providing support to all those affected.

“We are taking part in this year’s Memory Walk to honour our residents and their families, both past and present.

“We are all very much looking forward to the day, and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

The staff at Kirkburn Court care home will be just one of many groups setting out this weekend to raise funds for Scotland’s Memory Walk for Alzheimer Scotland.

The new fundraising platform has been launched to ensure that people taking part can feel connected and share their experience as one big community – participants can choose where they want to walk and with whom.

And, every penny raised will go towards helping people suffering with dementia.

Participants have the option to create a team with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page.

Everyone who supports the campaign will also earn rewards and badges, there are also prizes and medals up for grabs this year.

“Scotland’s Memory Walk brings communities together.”

Dementia advisor Lesley Grey from Aberdeen Dementia Resource Centre added: “My role is fully funded through fundraised money, and Scotland’s Memory Walk is one of the biggest fundraising events we have.

“But it’s not just about the fundraising. Scotland’s Memory Walk brings communities together, children, adults and older adults.

“Many participants have something in common; they are walking for someone they care about, a person living with dementia, a carer or in memory of a loved one.

“We hope Scotland’s Memory Walk gives people the chance to honour their loved ones and feel connected to the dementia community across the country.

“It doesn’t matter where you are or your ability, you can take part and help us to fulfil Alzheimer Scotland’s mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Anyone wishing to sign up can do so online.