MSP calls meeting to tackle gulls issue in north-east

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam is hosting a virtual meeting to address the gull issue that continues to plague Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Coastal towns across the north-east are constantly tormented by gulls – the noise they make, the food they steal, the mess they leave.

Ms Adam is inviting local residents and organisations to a meeting which aims to find a positive solution to manage the ongoing issue.

A selection of bird and conservation experts will make up the panel at the meeting, along with Gordon Buchanon, service manager of protective services at Aberdeenshire Council

Also in attendance will be Gordon Duguid of GD Pest Control, an Ellon-based company which use hawks to control gull numbers.

Moray Council has also been asked to take part but has not yet confirmed whether or not they will be able to have a representative there.

Community effort

Ms Adam has been publicly campaigning for some time, and a review into how the council deals with gulls has already been given the go-ahead.

She said that it will take the combined effort of many involved parties to tackle the issue head on.

She said: “No single measure will do much to mitigate the impact gulls are having on the wellbeing and safety of people living on our coastal communities.

“What we need is a package of measures to address the gull issue on the Banffshire and Buchan Coast and that is exactly why this meeting is needed. It’s going to be a tough task but I want to do everything I can within my remit so that we get a positive outcome from this.”

Ms Adam recognises that it could take years to get the gull situation properly under control, but is willing to be a figurehead in the battle to do so.

She said: “What I am seeking is a collaboration between all relevant parties so we can achieve something tangible, especially into next year and beyond.

“Realistically this will be a challenge that could take years to get under control. Someone needs to do something about this and I’m willing to try my best to do just that.”

Getting involved

Ms Adam is interested to hear from anyone impacted by gulls in their area, no matter the circumstance.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who’s contacted me about the seagull issue. It’s something that I know impacts all of Banffshire Buchan Coast, from Buckie to Boddam and across much of the north-east coast.

“Whether you are being woken by gull noise, having your doors and windows regularly splattered, property damaged, or have to cope with an aggressive gull protective of its nest, I understand the impact it’s having on so many along the coast.”

The meeting will take place on September 22 at 7pm and is open to anyone living across Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Anyone interested in taking part can e-mail Karen.Adam.MSP@Parliament.scot to receive information on how to attend the meeting.