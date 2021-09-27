Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The lamp that survived a blizzard, an air crash and 45 years in Loch Ness

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Anglepoise Original 1227 Brass Desk Lamp, £250, John Lewis.
As the nights begin to draw in and lighting moves up the interior decor agenda, Jacqueline Wake Young sheds a little light on the history of lamps.

On New Year’s Eve in 1940 a training crew from RAF Lossiemouth flew through a blizzard and were forced to ditch in Loch Ness.

Eight survived but the rear gunner died when his parachute failed.

The RAF had switched to night flights after a disastrous mission months earlier and the crew of the Wellington Bomber were well equipped to train in the dark.

In 1976 a team of US Nessie hunters located the plane and on September 21, 1985, it was salvaged from the loch.

It was remarkably well preserved and among the items recovered was an Anglepoise lamp, which still worked after 45 years underwater.

The longevity of the lamp

Its inventor George Carwardine would have been proud, but perhaps not surprised, as an engineer of note who spent years honing his design.

A specialist in vehicle suspension systems he was chief designer at the Horstmann Car Company.

In 1929 it suffered financial difficulties and he retreated to his garden shed in Bath to work on “a mechanical system with permanent tension”.

In 1932 he unveiled his invention, a four-spring lamp, combining flexibility with balance and a patented constant spring mechanism.

Anglepoise x National Trust Original 1227 desk lamp, £239, National Trust.

He licensed it to spring maker Herbert Terry & Sons and the Anglepoise name was registered.

Over in Norway in 1937, Jacob Jacobsen revealed his Luxo-L1 lamp, similar to the Anglepoise, with a flexible spring balanced arm.

It was a Luxo that was sitting on the desk of Pixar executive John Lasseter when inspiration struck for a cartoon about a playful little lamp that would hop into the hearts of cinema-goers everywhere.

Our top lamp picks

