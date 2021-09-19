Thieves steal alcohol and cigarettes in overnight Alford Co-op raid

Alcohol and cigarettes have been stolen following a break-in and theft at the Co-op in Alford.

Police believe a silver or grey vehicle was used in the break-in which took place at the Co-op on Mart Road in the Aberdeenshire village at about 2am on Sunday morning.

Officers say “a quantity” of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen as a result, but have not been able to provide a value of the items taken.

Now, police are urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

We're appealing for information after a break-in and theft at the Co-op on Mart Road in #Alford this morning. The incident is believed to have happened at around 2am. Anyone with info is asked to call us quoting inc 480 of 19/09. More here ➡️https://t.co/HDq8FUDNc4 pic.twitter.com/nQB4lNKVhm — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) September 19, 2021

Detective Sergeant John Pirie said: “We believe a silver or grey vehicle was used by those involved and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident.

“Our inquiries are currently ongoing, which includes reviewing CCTV and I would urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to review it to see if they have information that could assist us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 480 of September 19.”