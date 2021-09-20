Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Consultation launched on travel improvements in south Aberdeenshire

By Denny Andonova
September 20, 2021, 1:30 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 1:35 pm
The survey will be open until October 18.
Residents in the north-east have been invited to share their views on options to improve travel arrangements in the region.

Nestrans has launched an online survey to study transport problems and opportunities between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk.

The partnership is looking to identify options that will encourage more people to choose a more sustainable way of travel, such as walking, cycling or using public transport.

Funded by Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund, the study will investigate rail options – including the potential for new stations south of Aberdeen.

The study will explore different travel options for the Aberdeen to Laurencekirk corridor. Supplied by Nestrans.

Plans also include possible improvements to the active travel in the region, as well as bus networks.

Nestrans chairwoman Sandra Macdonald is encouraging everyone to take advantage of this “excellent” opportunity and share their opinion.

She said: “I’d encourage everyone who lives or travels within the area to take part in the consultation.

“This survey provides an excellent opportunity to share your views on the existing network.

“We also want to hear how you plan to travel along this corridor in the future, and what we can do to improve what is available for sustainable and active travel.”

The survey will be open for four weeks from September 20 until October 18.

