Gas supplier makes donation to Aberdeenshire town after major outage

Gas supplier SGN has made a £5,000 donation to an Aberdeenshire town after several major outages hit the community.

During the freezing months of February and March, thousands in Huntly were left without heating during the disruption.

The failure of a transmission regulator station cut off gas supplies for residents and businesses in Huntly and nearby Keith.

At the time, SGN pledged to compensate customers affected but have now made a further donation to Aberdeenshire Council to benefit local causes.

Donation to benefit Huntly

In response to the outages, the local community rallied support to assist those affected.

Offering hot meals and plumbers to assist with gas connections, volunteers also helped deliver heaters and hotplates to those in need.

Now, SGN has donated £5,000 to Aberdeenshire Council to support local causes that assisted during the outages.

Local councillor John Latham said: “On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council I would like to express my sincere thanks to SGN for their generous donation which will make a real difference to several very deserving local causes.

“While the gas outages earlier this year had a major impact on so many – particular the elderly and infirm – the rapid response from all agencies and the close partnership working within the community itself, must be applauded.”

Local activities will receive part of the fund

Having promoted the fund locally, the Marr area managers team have revealed which local projects have been successful:

Gordon Rural Action – £700

Huntly Cricket Club Juniors – £404

Gordon Primary School PTA – £1,000

Huntly Business Association – £985

Networks of Wellbeing – £1,000

Friends of Huntly Jubilee Hospital – £911

John Lobban, SGN managing director for Scotland and Northern Ireland, added: “We’re delighted to be able to give back to the Huntly and Keith communities.

“We hope our donation will go some way in thanking the residents and businesses affected for their understanding and patience while they were without their gas supplies.

“We’re incredibly touched by the support we received and are proud to be part of a community who went above and beyond to help each other, especially those most vulnerable.”