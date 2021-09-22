Police advise motorists in Aberdeenshire to ‘take extra care’ after number of roads affected by oil spillage

Police have advised motorists to “take extra care” after a number of Aberdeenshire roads were affected by an oil spillage.

The affected roads are the A98 Fraserburgh to Cullen, A950 Mintlaw to Peterhead, A981 Mintlaw to Strichen and the B9093 Strichen to Sandhole.

Reports of the spillage were made shortly before 7.30pm.

Police are advising motorists to “take extra care” on these roads and to adjust their driving accordingly.

One person on social media commented: “There is a lot on the Mintlaw to Peterhead road, you smell it before you see it.”

Motorists in the North East are being urged to take extra care after a number of roads have been affected by an oil… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

More as we get it.

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE