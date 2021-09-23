Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021
News / Aberdeenshire

Folk legend to raise the curtain at first-ever Braemar Folk Festival

By Daniel Boal
September 23, 2021, 3:36 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 3:37 pm
Folk legend Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl raise the curtain next Friday night with a concert at St Margaret’s Braemar
A new north-east music festival promises to bring folk tunes and fun to the heart of the Cairngorms.

The inaugural Braemar Folk Festival will take place next weekend, with neo-trad Project Smok among the acts lined up to play.

Opening up the three-days of entertainment on October 1 will be folk legend Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl at St Margaret’s Church.

The performance features as part of their First Farewell Tour, and the audience can look forward to tracks from her extensive back catalogue.

Project Smok – comprising of instrumentalists Pablo Laufuente, Ewan Baird and BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year 2020, Ali Levack – will rock on October 2.

Project Smok

Young folk talent will play around the village

Some of Scotland’s hottest young folk talent — the Tom Campbell Trio and Chloe Bryce, Luc McNally and Megan MacDonald — will lead jam sessions in pub venues throughout the village throughout the weekend.

A number of workshops for visitors to the festival will also be available to all ages and abilities.

Organised by local arts trust St Margaret’s Braemar, it is hoped Braemar Folk Festival will become an annual event.

St Margaret’s trustee and folk festival organiser Fergus Mutch said:  “I’m really excited to see the Braemar Folk Festival come to life and we cannot wait to welcome audiences to Deeside for some sensational live music.

“Peggy Seeger is a living legend — a virtuoso musician and captivating performer — and she’ll be joined in concert with her son Calum for what will be a truly unforgettable night.

“Project Smok will turn the volume up on Saturday with their trademark arrangements of driving tunes, showcasing the very best of what Scotland’s young trad scene has to offer.

“On top of that, with workshops and jam sessions taking place from Friday to Sunday, there will be great opportunities for everyone to get involved, learn some new skills and enjoy themselves.

“There’s a great lineup and a great weekend in store, so be sure to book your tickets now.”

