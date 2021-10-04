Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021
Aberdeenshire

To the manor born: Cosy country house style to match the season

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 4, 2021, 5:00 pm
Gosford Large Sofa in Check Newbridge Green and Vintage Faux Leather Light Brown, £975; Union Jack Cushion, £12; Country Check Cushion, £16; Heritage Tree Cushion, £12; Country Tree Curtain, £35-£75; Gosford Ottoman Chair, £299, Next.
Gosford Large Sofa in Check Newbridge Green and Vintage Faux Leather Light Brown, £975; Union Jack Cushion, £12; Country Check Cushion, £16; Heritage Tree Cushion, £12; Country Tree Curtain, £35-£75; Gosford Ottoman Chair, £299, Next.

How fun it would be to have a home for every season; a beach house for summer, a forest lodge for autumn, a Paris apartment for spring and a cosy country manor for winter.

Celebrities and royalty might be able to manage it, but for the rest of us a bit of creative thinking is required.

As the days become shorter and cooler, the idea of a snuggling up in front of a real fire with a tartan blanket and a good book becomes increasingly attractive and with a little imagination it is possible to achieve a country manor ambience without moving home.

The real fire part is probably the trickiest because you either have one or you don’t. You could however invest in something like a log-burning stove because you don’t need a chimney for that.

Some work is required however to install a twin wall flue system instead and if there’s an existing chimney that’s a bit of work too.

A quicker and likely least expensive fix is an electric fire or stove with flame effect.

These can be really effective, some even use a vapour to create the illusion of smoke rising from the coals or logs and are almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

Now all that is required is a squishy sofa in a traditional design such as a Chesterfield, a wing-backed armchair to curl up in, some tartan, plaid and wool textiles in lamps, rugs and throws – and a good Cognac.

Our cosy country picks:

Winter Garden Large Inclusion Candle, £12, Habitat.
Animal Wall Hooks, £10, Habitat.
Hartley Chair, £1,166, Parker Knoll.
Dominos, £12, Habitat.
Habitat Country Manor Cast Iron Pot, £35, Habitat.
Country Manor Cast Iron Trivet, £12.50, Habitat.
William Wool Check Rug, £75, Dunelm.
Manor House Check Wool Cushion, £18, Habitat.
Manor House Stag Table Lamp, £45, Habitat.

