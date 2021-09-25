News / Aberdeenshire Police attend as vehicle collides with parked car in Banchory By Lauren Robertson September 25, 2021, 9:53 am Updated: September 25, 2021, 2:09 pm Police attend the incident on Station Road. Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Banchory on Saturday morning. They were called to the incident at around 8.30am. A black car travelling along Station Road crashed into another that was parked at the side of the road. Police advised that there were no injuries as a result of the incident. It was also not necessary to put any road closures in place. A police spokesman said: “We were called to a crash on Station Road in Banchory at around 8.30am in which a car struck a parked car. “There is so suggestion of injuries.” Police left the scene at around 12.30pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close