Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Eddie the wandering wallaby continues his journey around Aberdeenshire

By Lauren Robertson
September 26, 2021, 10:35 am Updated: September 26, 2021, 10:42 am
A wallaby like Eddie, who has been missing in Aberdeenshire since Monday.

After being spotted outside a village pub on Tuesday, Eddie the missing wallaby has continued his journey around Aberdeenshire.

Eddie escaped from Waulkmill Menagerie Petting Farm in Turriff on Monday September 20.

Since then, he has been spotted in various locations in the surrounding areas, the latest sighting being over 20 miles from the menagerie.

Nikki Johnstone, owner of Waulkmill Menagerie, is worried that it will only be increasingly hard to find Eddie the further he ventures from home.

She said: “The further away he goes, we’ve got much less chance of catching him.”

A passerby noticed Eddie hopping along the road outside the Howe pub in New Deer at around 2am on Wednesday.

The mischievous animal then wasn’t seen for a few days until he was spotted at New Byth on Friday.

The most recent sighting of Eddie was beside Drum of Wartle garage at around 2am on Sunday morning.

Catching Eddie

Miss Johnstone is asking anyone who spots Eddie to get in touch as soon as possible.

She had only just welcomed Eddie and his brother Edward to the menagerie when the former made a quick escape.

Miss Johnstone said he managed to squeeze out through a tiny hole.

She is asking those living in the area to keep an eye out for a small grey marsupial.

❗Wallaby Update❗▪️Sunday – 2am spotted beside Wartle garage B9001.▪️Friday – spotted at New Byth.▪️Tuesday – 4am at…

Posted by ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕕 𝕃𝕚𝕧𝕖 on Sunday, 26 September 2021

Her advice to anyone who does get close to him is to throw a blanket over his head or try and catch his tail.

She said: “There’s no point in going looking for him because we’ll never catch him, but what I’ve just said to people is if they can get him enclosed in a building, a shed or a garden, I would then come.

“The easiest way to catch him would be to put a blanket over his head or grab his tail. He’s not aggressive, he won’t bite.”

Anyone with information on the wallaby’s whereabouts can contact Nikki on 07983 556389 or by messaging the Waulkmill Menagerie Facebook page.

