News / Aberdeenshire

Police launch urgent appeal to find elderly woman last seen at 11.30pm on Sunday ‘confused’

By Kirstin Tait
September 27, 2021, 12:54 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 8:18 pm
Police are appealing for information on an elderly woman last seen in Wright's Walk in Westhill Picture. Supplied by Google Maps.

Police are appealing for information to help trace an elderly woman last seen in an Aberdeenshire town looking “confused”.

The woman, who has not been named by police, is said to be aged between 80 and 90-years-old and was last seen in the area of Wright’s Walk in Westhill.

The last known sightings of the woman were at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police says she was reported being in the same area earlier on Sunday where she was described as “being confused”.

Now, officers are keen to check on her wellbeing.

The woman is described as having white hair and was wearing a purple fleece top, black trousers and carrying a handbag when she was last seen.

Police ask any member of the public who may have seen the woman in the area, or knows who she might be, to call officers on 101 quoting incident number 0048 of September 27.

Officers confirmed the woman was traced safe and well on September 27.

