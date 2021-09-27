Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021
Aberdeenshire

Elderly woman seen ‘looking confused’ in Aberdeenshire traced safe and well

By Denny Andonova
September 27, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 5:15 pm
Police confirmed the woman has been found safe and well.

An elderly woman, who was reported in an Aberdeenshire town looking “confused”, has been traced safe and well.

Police launched an appeal for information to find a woman, who has not been named by the force, earlier this afternoon.

The woman, who is believed to be aged between 80 and 90, had been seen in the area of Wright’s Walk in Westhill at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police said she had been seen in the same area earlier that day and described as “being confused”.

Now, officers have confirmed the woman has been found and thanked the public for their assistance.

TracedFollowing our appeal this afternoon, the woman who there were wellbeing concerns for in the Westhill area…

Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 27 September 2021

 

