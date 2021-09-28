Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two workers taken to hospital after ‘explosion’ at Aberdeenshire business

By Michelle Henderson and Kirstin Tait
September 28, 2021, 3:30 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 4:01 pm
Staff at Stats Group reportedly felt the building shake following the explosion. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Two people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at an Aberdeenshire firm.

Operations at Stats Group in Kintore ground to a halt on Monday afternoon after an explosion erupted in the firm’s workshop at about 2.30pm.

Staff of the oil field equipment supplier were testing a tool at the time of the explosion, when an “unexpected pressure release occurred” – destroying the containment box and injuring nearby staff.

Workers described how they felt the entire building shake in the wake of the blast, leaving many of them unable to hear.

Stats Group has confirmed that two members of staff were taken to hospital for “precautionary checks” and they were discharged just hours later.

The company insist the safety of their staff is “paramount” and are following all protocols to determine the cause of the incident – in addition to notifying the HSE.

‘It shook the building a little bit’

One local resident described how she saw an ambulance at the property following a “really loud” explosion.

She said: “There was an explosion in the workshop. They test tools under pressure so one of the tools exploded.

Two were taken to hospital from Stats Group in Kintore. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“They test their tools inside a special containment box and even that exploded.

“I know several members of staff were taken to A&E and everyone was sent home at three.

“Two members of staff were injured, some couldn’t really hear much after the explosion.”

They added: “The noise was apparently really loud, it shook the building a little bit.

“They could feel it shaking and the surrounding areas definitely heard something as well.”

Stats Group statement

A Stats Group spokesman said: “At about 2.30pm on 27 September a routine pressure test was taking place when an unexpected pressure release occurred.

“Two members of staff were taken to hospital for precautionary checks and were discharged home later that day.

“We regard the safety of all our staff as paramount and are following all protocols to determine the cause of this incident, in addition to immediately notifying the HSE (Health and Safety Executive).”

A HSE spokesman said: “HSE is aware of the incident and will be in contact with the company in due course.”

