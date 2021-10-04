Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeenshire

Police investigate after sheep found dead in an Aberdeenshire field

By Kirstin Tait
October 4, 2021, 7:08 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 11:06 am
Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Police are investigating after sheep were run over and killed in a north-east field.

Three sheep were found dead in the Blackhills area of Peterhead.

Police believe that the animals were hit by a “non-agricultural vehicle” between Friday at 5pm and Saturday morning at around 8am.

The forces now asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

In a statement, police said: “We are making inquiries into an incident whereby three sheep were found dead in a field in the Blackhills area of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

“They are believed to have been struck by a non-agricultural vehicle.

“Anyone who has seen any non agricultural vehicles being driven off road in the area or has any information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting crime reference 0231541021.

“An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

