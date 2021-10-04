Police investigate after sheep found dead in an Aberdeenshire field

Police are investigating after sheep were run over and killed in a north-east field.

Three sheep were found dead in the Blackhills area of Peterhead.

Police believe that the animals were hit by a “non-agricultural vehicle” between Friday at 5pm and Saturday morning at around 8am.

The forces now asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

In a statement, police said: “We are making inquiries into an incident whereby three sheep were found dead in a field in the Blackhills area of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

“They are believed to have been struck by a non-agricultural vehicle.

“Anyone who has seen any non agricultural vehicles being driven off road in the area or has any information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting crime reference 0231541021.

“An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”