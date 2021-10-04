Body found on coastline in search for missing Stonehaven man

Police have confirmed that a body of a man has been found on the Aberdeenshire coastline.

Police say the body was found near Crawton at around 9.30am on Monday morning.

The family of missing man Craig McKay from Stonehaven have been made aware of the discovery but formal identification is yet to take place.

Officers say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A missing persons appeal was launched for the 38-year-old at around 6am on Monday.

The force asked the public to come forward with any information after Mr McKay was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries at about 7.30am on Sunday.

Concerned for the man’s welfare, they believed he may have travelled back north towards Stonehaven.

