Olympic hero to open new Aldi store in Portlethen this month

Aldi will open a new branch in Portlethen this month.

The brand new store will open in at Portlethen Retail Park on October 21.

And to mark the occasion, Team GB rowing silver medalist Karen Bennett will cut a ribbon to open the store at 8am.

The new shop has created 35 jobs to the local community with the supermarket promising that customers in Portlethen will now have access to all of Aldi’s low-price products – including their “legendary” special buy aisle.

Olympian Ms Bennett says she is “so excited” to be part of the day.

She said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Store manager Drew Robertson is also looking forward to the event, keen to get customers through doors.

He said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Portlethen. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Karen Bennett join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Local charities and food banks have been invited to register with Neighbourly, a platform which allows businesses like Aldi to link with those in need.

It will give charities access to surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods – seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com

Fourth Aberdeen store

Next year, Aldi say they will create 2,000 jobs as they open 100 new stores.

It comes along with announcements of a fourth Aberdeen store approved by the council in August.

The 14,000sq ft store will be located to the south of the city at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road on a site previously occupied by Amec Foster Wheeler.

A total of 109 parking spaces, including electric vehicle points and disabled parking bays, will be created.

They company have also said it has improved pay for its HGV drivers amid sector shortages – which has led to some disruption for Specialbuy “middle aisle” items.