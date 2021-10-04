Motorcyclist, 18, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Portsoy crash

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his motorbike crashed into a wall in Portsoy.

Police were called to the scene, on Seafield Street in the Aberdeenshire town, at around 9.30am.

The section of road, part of the A98 between Banff and Fochabers, was closed off by officers, and reopened more than eight hours after the incident at around 5.45pm.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and no other injuries related to the incident have been reported.

A98 at Seafield Street, Portsoy is closed for @PoliceScotland to attended to an incident. The road will be closed for some time and hopefully we can update on this later. There are no other routes through Portsoy so please follow alternative routes. @Aberdeenshire #abztravel pic.twitter.com/bsB8jkioD3 — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) October 4, 2021

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash, after a motorbike struck a wall, on Seafield Street, Portsoy around 9.30am on Monday, 4 October.

“The 18-year-old male motorcyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and any witnesses with dashcam footage are being asked to make contact with local police.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101.