Man who messaged paedophile hunters was confronted at his work

By David Love
May 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2021, 5:56 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness Sheriff Court.

Vigilante paedophile hunters in England snared a Fortrose man who had been sending sexual communications to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 54-year-old Alistair Urquhart’s target was actually an adult man who is a member of the Hampshire Predator Hunters.

Urquhart appeared before Sheriff Sara Matheson and admitted the offence which occurred between April 27, 2019 and June 3, 2019. It was committed in his home at Water Furrows and a local bar.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the vigilante set up a fake account in the name of ‘Kaisha’ purporting to be a 13-year-old girl on an internet chat room and received a reply from Urquhart, asking her age.

Despite being told “13 years of age”, Urquhart sent his mobile phone number.

Ms Eastwood said: “Communications became increasingly sexualized with Urquhart stating ‘you look fantastic sweetheart for your ages babes ok xxxx’ and when asked ‘what would you do if we were together?’ he responds: ‘kiss and cuddle with you sweetheart. Maybe more if you wanted to. Me and you naked together ok darling?’

“In late May, 2019 ‘Kaisha’ told Urquhart that she was going to the campsite in Fortrose for a holiday with her auntie and arranged to meet up with him.

“On June 3, 2019, ‘Kaisha’ and other members of the group travelled to Fortrose and confronted Urquhart at his work. They recorded the meeting and contacted the police.”

Sentence was deferred until June 21 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

