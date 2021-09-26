Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases – from the sick stalker who targeted women on social media to the Highland footballer who was unmasked as a drug dealer.

‘Scotland’s youngest recorded alcoholic’ in the dock

Scotland’s youngest recorded alcoholic who is now a heroin and crack cocaine addict has been jailed for three months.

Lee Dyce was to be assessed for a strict drug treatment and testing order but failed to keep contact with his assessors.

He was arrested on warrant and appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court today to be sentenced afresh.

Sheriff Robert Macdonald told the 34-year-old that he would have imposed a 30-month jail sentence for the serious assault which Dyce had previously admitted.

‘I’ll tell your wife everything’

A woman blackmailed a boat skipper to fund her drug habit – by threatening to show his wife their saucy text messages.

Laura Chapman had a brief relationship with a married captain of a boat that regularly docked in Macduff.

But when he ended things, the 35-year-old became upset and resorted to demanding various sums of cash in order to buy her silence.

The skipper paid up on three occasions, but when Chapman demanded a fourth payment he told his wife he was being blackmailed and contacted the police.

Man exposed himself to girls he invited round for pizza

A man who invited underage girls into his home for pizza and then exposed himself to them has been placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how James Grieve, 32, also sent the two girls – who were both under 16 – a series of sexualised Snapchat messages requesting they send naked pictures of themselves on May 29 this year.

He admitted four charges of intentionally exposing himself and sending sexual communications when he appeared at an earlier hearing in August this year.

During the hearing the court was told Grieve had invited the two girls into his home after he’d seen them playing within the communal garden area.

Revenge porn case

An Aberdeen man who sent intimate photos of a fellow student to her boyfriend did so out of an “abusive sense of revenge”.

Marc Milne, from Aberdeen, encouraged the woman to send him photos of herself during conversations over Snapchat.

But after sending them on December 31, she blocked him – prompting Milne to brand her a “scumbag” who “cheated on her boyfriend”.

The 25-year-old also threatened to share the images he received with others and in particular her boyfriend.

Man accused of fatal police chase tragedy

A man appeared in court on Wednesday charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run while being pursued by the police.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition after he was knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday, August 16.

He died on Saturday, September 11, police have confirmed.

Now, Shaun Rimmer, 28, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges, including causing death by dangerous driving.

‘Covid’ cougher’s threat to Lidl boss

A yob taunted a Lidl store manager, telling him he now had Covid, after coughing into his hand and flicking it towards his face.

Irek Witkowski had been escorted into the staff canteen at Lidl on King Street after staff suspected he had been shoplifting.

The 44-year-old told staff he had coronavirus, after breaking a door handle in a bid to escape, coughed into his hand and flicked it towards the store manager’s face.

Witkowski then taunted that the man now had Covid.

Rapist targeted stranger

A predator who raped a teenage stranger after she offered to show him the way to an address was jailed for seven years today.

Graham Shepherd, 32, launched a sex attack on the girl after encountering her in the early hours of the morning in Kirkwall, in Orkney.

A judge told Shepherd: “You have been convicted of the rape of a young girl, a stranger to you, which was no doubt a horrific experience for her.”

Lady Haldane said at the High Court in Edinburgh that there was no alternative to the imposition of a lengthy period in custody for the offence.

The Snapchat sex attacker

A supermarket worker who befriended teen girls on Snapchat and gave them lifts in his car before groping them and forcing them to touch his genitals has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Nathan Ross, 22, had denied both the charges, one of which related to a child aged between 13 and 16, and went on trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Nathan Ross was found guilty sexually assaulting two girls he met over Snapchat

The court heard that in 2019 Ross had used Snapchat’s automated “quick add” feature to connect with people he did not know personally and had then started communicating with the teens.

Both victims gave evidence from behind privacy screens and told the court that their first contact with Ross was via the social media app.

Racist prisoner has converted to Islam

A prisoner trashed his cell, had to be dragged away by staff in riot gear and then racially abused a black nurse – despite claiming he’s not racist and has converted to Islam.

Lee Hipson began to harm himself and smash up his cell when he was not given his medication due to “being under the influence of an unknown substance”.

The 28-year-old put a broken TV and squeezed tubes of paint through a broken hatch in his cell door, until a team of five staff with protective helmets and shields arrived to take him to a segregation area.

But when a nurse arrived to assess him, Hipson lashed out with a tirade of racist verbal abuse, leaving the woman in tears.

Oil worker turned to dealing after losing job

An offshore worker who lost his job during lockdown has admitted turning to drug dealing to make ends meet.

Ian Dingwall, 40, was found with cannabis and his pockets stuffed with thousands of pounds in cash when cops searched him on July 23 last year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told he’d been offered the opportunity to make some money selling drugs when he lost his job and had “stupidly” taken it.

Police officers searched Dingwall after his vehicle was spotted not using its indicators and found nearly £2,500 in cash in his jacket pocket and more than £2,200 in his jeans.

Couple’s cocaine operation

On Thursday, A couple dodged a jail term despite being caught with cocaine worth up to £15,600 after turning to dealing to pay off drug debts.

Jordan Ivancic, 24, became involved in the illegal trade after losing his job in lockdown and racking up a drug debt of £5,000.

However 26-year-old Olivia Smith – his partner at the time – got caught up due to a loved one owing a drug debt to the same people.

When police raided her home in Port Elphinstone in October last year they discovered cocaine in various quantities all over the property, adding up to a total value of between £12,480 and £15,600.

Man couldn’t accept relationship was over

A man who bombarded his ex with letters, gifts, flowers and visits after she ended their relationship has been fined.

Alexander Morrison, 29, of Bridge View Drive, Inverness, took the break up badly and used offerings, drive-bys and unannounced visits at all hours in an attempt to rekindle the romance.

But the woman found his behaviour frightening and contacted police, resulting in a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his ex-partner.

The sentencing on Thursday heard that Morrison relationship fell apart following an argument.

‘Accidental’ punch lands man in court

A man claimed he was aiming for someone else when he punched a woman during a drunken rammy at an Aberdeen house party.

Randolph Ross, 29, admitted drinking a large amount of alcohol at the party on Rowlett South Road, Aberdeen where he became aggressive after an argument with another guest on January 4 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that when a fight broke out in the kitchen Ross swung a punch and hit a woman – giving her a black eye.

He later claimed he was aiming the punch at another man.

Fish slice attack

A woman armed with a fish slice battered and robbed a man with learning difficulties in his own home.

The vulnerable victim awoke to find Heather Jolly and a second, unidentified woman, inside his home in the Sheddocksley area.

The pair shouted “where’s the money?” before Jolly, 48, grabbed a metal fish slice from the kitchen and began hitting the man with it.

Both women eventually left with a laptop, phone and medication, and their terrified victim phoned the police and his elderly mother.

‘Danger to women’ locked up after multiple rapes

A predator has been described as “a danger to women” and is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of multiple rapes and sex assaults across the north and north-east.

Sex offender Christopher Hyde faced a total of 22 charges involving six different victims over an 18-year period in various properties and locations in Inverness, Nairn and Aberdeen.

They occurred between January 1, 2000 and October 11, 2018.

On Friday a jury at the High Court in Inverness convicted him of 11 offences, including four rapes involving two women and two of sexually assaulting a third woman, after a trial that lasted almost three weeks.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.