Sick pensioner claims he had ‘no desire’ for dementia sufferer he sexually assaulted

A predatory pensioner who sexually assaulted a dementia sufferer has claimed the attack wasn’t “motivated by desire”.

Raymond Collie, 73, touched the woman – who is in her 80s – during visits to her home and was caught when her horrified son watched footage from a CCTV camera.

The disturbing images captured Collie kneeling next to his victim and sexually groping her breast.

Collie carried out the assaults on a number of occasions between September 10 and September 15 last year.

He later told police he only touched the woman to “console” her when she had become upset.

Collie had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman at a hearing in August this year.

Accused’s responses to reports ‘made the blood run cold’

Collie’s solicitor, John Hardie, told the court that his client accepted touching the woman sexually – but said the pensioner had told social workers that he wasn’t motivated by any desire for her.

He described Collie’s responses in reports by social workers as “the sort that makes the blood run cold”.

Mr Hardie said: “His position is a world away from what he told us at the outset of this matter.

“However, he does accept that he touched the complainer on the breast on more than one occasion.

“What he doesn’t accept is that he had any exceptional desire for her.

“She would increasingly become distressed and he would increasingly provide help and support to her.

“But the affection he chose to show was wrong and inappropriate.

“He remains insistent that his motivation was not sexual and I don’t think anyone can persuade him away from that.”

Fiscal said accused was caught red-handed by CCTV

The court heard in August that the woman’s son had become concerned when his mother told him Collie had been “coming to the house a lot”.

The son then watched back the footage – which captured a still image every minute – in order to determine how frequently Collie had been visiting.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court at the original hearing that on one occasion, the complainer was sat in a chair in the living room with the accused kneeling down in front of her.

She said: “He could be seen to have his hand under the complainer’s clothing and touching her breast.”

The woman’s son reported what he’d seen to police and provided them with a still image of the CCTV footage.

Collie was cautioned and arrested at his home on September 16 2020.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told sentenced Collie, of Glebe Land, Kirkton of Skene, to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

The sheriff also placed him on the sex offenders register for two years.

