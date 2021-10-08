Man appears in court and denies exposing himself at Aberdeen traffic lights By Kathryn Wylie October 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 11:54 am Robert Jones appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A 59-year-old man is to face trial after denying a charge of indecently exposing himself at a set of Aberdeen traffic lights. Robert Jones appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he denied a charge of intentionally exposing his private parts to a shocked woman on Dyce Drive. The 59-year-old, who gave his home address as Lancashire, was arrested after a woman reported she had been flashed at a set of traffic lights in the Argyll Road area on Tuesday. Officers issued an appeal earlier this week, revealing the culprit had been wearing a blue face covering at the time. Jones, of Coppull in Chorley, denied the charge and was granted bail. A trial date was set for May 2022. For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. More from our crime and courts team Couple spared jail despite being caught with cocaine worth up to £15,600 to pay off debts September 23, 2021 Man appears in court and denies exposing himself at Aberdeen traffic lights October 8, 2021 Gambling addict scammed family and childhood friend out of nearly £18,000 October 8, 2021 Repeat offender found with indecent images of kids told he’s lucky to avoid jail October 8, 2021 Thug jailed for more than five years over saw attack on have-a-go hero October 7, 2021 Trains halted after drunk went walkabout on railway tracks October 7, 2021 Man who ransacked hairdresser jailed after repeatedly breaching curfew October 7, 2021 Dog owner who used lurcher for badger baiting regards cruel hunt as sport October 7, 2021 Joiner jailed after driving while disqualified for SIXTH time October 7, 2021 Sick pensioner claims he had ‘no desire’ for dementia sufferer he sexually assaulted October 6, 2021 Thug whipped pal with fishing rod and kicked him so hard his spleen was almost removed October 6, 2021 Man put £100 bounty on ex-girlfriend’s head after claiming she cleaned out his bank account October 6, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close