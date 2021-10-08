Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gambling addict scammed family and childhood friend out of nearly £18,000

By David McPhee
October 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 11:54 am
Christopher Forbes outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has admitted scamming his family and a childhood friend out of nearly £18,000 to feed his “crippling gambling habit”.

Christopher Forbes, 29, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing charges that he had taken advantage of his close relationships to commit fraud between February 2018 and June 2019.

In one instance, Forbes convinced a pal to give him an initial loan that he managed to increase to just over £14,000 through deception.

He also pretended he would lease a piece of machinery from his employer to a family member in exchange for personal payments totalling nearly £4,000.

Forbes has yet to repay any of the money.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud.

The court heard that the 29-year-old first obtained a £2,000 loan from his close friend, before asking for greater and greater sums of money.

It was stated that Forbes “pretended” he was in a position to repay the loan upon the payment of further sums via a bank transfer but he had no intention of repaying the cash.

In the second charge, Forbes is accused of taking personal payments for the loan of machinery he had no intention of leasing.

He also didn’t put the order through the company’s books.

Accused ‘took advantage’ of close relationships

His defence agent John Hardie said: “At the time of these offences Mr Forbes had what we can describe as a crippling gambling habit.

“Both of those in the charges are people close to him – one was a friend since childhood and another was a member of his extended family.

“He accepts that he took advantage of that and essentially parlayed that into something much more significant.

“His position is that he was telling himself at the time that he would pay it all back – but he was simply being dishonest with himself, just as much as he was with his friends.”

Mr Hardie also explained that Forbes – who has since left his job with the machinery leasing company – has now got a hold of his gambling addiction.

But added that he was not in a position to repay any of the cash.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

‘You will need to make amends for what you’ve done’

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Forbes: “You are a 29-year-old first offender. But for a first offence this is pretty serious and one that involved a significant amount of dishonesty towards the people involved and a significant amount of money.

“I have listened to your background and about this gambling addiction, which is how all this came about.

“I do accept that this is very much out of character for you, but you’ll have to build bridges with those involved who were close to you at the time.

“You will need to make amends somehow in any way you can for what you’ve done.”

Sheriff Duffy sentenced Forbes, of Moir Green, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

