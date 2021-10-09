Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On the Beat: ‘We can work together to help rid Scotland of hate’

By Inspector Claire Smith, Partnerships, North East Division
October 9, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 9, 2021, 8:17 am
Scotland is tolerant but hate crime still exists. Photo by Penelope Barritt/Shutterstock

The north-east is generally a tolerant and respectful place to live, but there is a small minority of people who commit hate crimes.

A hate crime is defined as ‘any crime which is perceived by the victim or any other person as being motivated (wholly or partly) by malice and ill-will towards a social group’.

The five social groups protected under hate crime legislation in Scotland are disability, race, religion, sexual orientation, and transgender identity.

Hate crime can include, for example, a physical attack, name-calling, bullying, emotional harassment or abuse, or online abuse.

We know it can have a long-lasting impact on victims, witnesses and our communities.

Inspector Claire Smith

What might appear to be a minor incident on the face of it might lead to a person feeling humiliated, isolated and intimated, and unable to go about their daily business.

Police Scotland take hate crime seriously and record, investigate, and monitor every hate-related crime or incident reported to us.

Hate crime will not be tolerated. Every incident reported will be thoroughly investigated and we will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice.

We work closely with partners who provide advice and support for minority groups and meet with them regularly, so we can work together to address issues and improve services.

We know that hate crime remains under-reported and we recognise there are various reasons why people may decide not to report such crimes to police, reporting hate crime is important.

If you report it, we can take steps to deal with it, to try to prevent the same thing from happening to someone else.

We can also direct you to organisations that can provide additional support.

We can work together to help rid Scotland of hate and make sure people can live without fear of abuse and discrimination.

You can report it on someone’s behalf

It is not acceptable for people to be targeted just for being who they are.

If you do not feel confident reporting hate crime yourself, third party reporting centres can contact police on your behalf, as can family or friends.

If you see a hate crime happening, you can report it on someone’s behalf if they feel unable to report it themselves.

By working together we can send a clear message that hostility and prejudice will be not tolerated in our community.

Hate Crime Awareness Week runs from October 9 to 16.

