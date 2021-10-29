Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Serial joyrider jailed for taking vehicles and colliding with parked cars

By David McPhee
October 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Lukasz Humeniuk appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A serial joyrider who crashed into parked vehicles has been handed a prison sentence.

Lukasz Humeniuk appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a dozen charges related to taking vehicles without permission, joyriding, driving while in possession of drugs or on alcohol and giving false details to the police.

The court heard how the 30-year-old got behind the wheel of one vehicle that did not belong to him on Linksfield Court, Aberdeen on November 9 last year and drove it around.

When stopped by police he gave a false name and address.

Humeniuk was also found to be in possession of amphetamines.

On September 15 this year, the 30-year-old was again found to have taken a car that didn’t belong to him while disqualified from driving.

He collided with a number of parked cars, causing damage, and failed to stop to give the required details.

When police caught up with him he then refused to take part in a breathalyser test, despite officers suspecting he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

‘He knows he is in the last chance saloon’

He pleaded guilty to a total of 12 charges, including taking the cars without the consent of their owners, driving while suspected of being on drink or drugs and of giving police false details.

His defence agent, Graham Morrison, described Humeniuk as being in the “last chance saloon” prior to his sentencing.

He said: “He knows that he has done wrong and deserves the punishment he gets.

“He just wants to get back to his family and his job.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Jail is ‘something I have to do’

Sheriff Philip Mann told Humeniuk: “You have surpassed the custodial threshold given your previous convictions.

“This is not something I want to do but it is something I have to do.

“I realise this will have difficult consequences for you but you can’t continue to behave the way you are with regards to the law.

“This is serious in that it involved the safety of the public and I’m afraid the decision I’ve come to is that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Mann sentenced Humeniuk to a six-month prison sentence, a fine of £1275 and disqualified him from driving for 43 months.

