Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who killed mum and hid body under rug detained without limit of time

By Dave Findlay
November 2, 2021, 1:07 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 1:10 pm
Neil Carmichael admitted killing mum Morag when the case called at the High Court in Glasgow last month

A man who killed his mother and hid her under a rug was today detained without limit of time at a high-security psychiatric hospital.

Neil Carmichael, 34, attacked his mother Morag on December 7 last year at the family home at Drumnadrochit.

The 66-year-old, who ran a donkey sanctuary, sustained six knife wounds as well as suffering fractures to her skull, neck and cheekbones.

She was struck with ornaments, a baseball bat, saucepan and knives before Carmichael later told his father Kenneth that she was dead.

Carmichael was charged with murdering his mother but was acquitted after the Crown accepted he was not criminally responsible at the time because of a mental disorder.

Father found wife’s body under rug

He had moved back to his parents’ home after living in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

He lost his job as a kitchen porter following the Covid pandemic outbreak.

His mood was “up and down” and his parents had urged him to see a doctor.

When his father returned home Carmichael told him his mother was dead.

The father thought something serious had happened and went around the house looking for his wife. He eventually found her under a rug just outside the back of the house.

A judge was told that Carmichael had been known to take drugs, including cannabis and Valium, since he was a teenager.

Lord Doherty sitting at the High Court in Edinburgh today ruled that Carmichael, who is at the State Hospital at Carstairs, should be under both compulsion and restriction orders.

He said he was satisfied on the basis of all the evidence before him and in particular that provided by a consultant forensic psychiatrist that he should make the orders recommended.

Carmichael will require treatment for many years

The court heard that Carmichael would require substantial management and oversight to ensure he did not return to drug use.

Dr Jon Patrick agreed that the risk was that he would once again lapse into a psychotic condition.

The court heard that Carmichael suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and will require ongoing treatment for many years.

Advocate depute Gavin Anderson took the psychiatrist through reports he prepared on Carmichael.

He agreed that he considered it necessary for a compulsion order to be made in order to provide him with continuing treatment in secure conditions.

He also agreed that in his view Carmichael would also benefit from the additional monitoring and safeguards that a restriction order provided.

The court heard that Carmichael was required to be detained in conditions of special security that can only be provided at the State Hospital.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal